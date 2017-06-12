Trump Claims Historic Success, Despite 'Obstructionist' Democrats - NBC News

So once again Trump resorts back to his "campaign style" tactic of overexaggerated, lying, and projection as he seeks to put forth the image that his presidency has set an "historic" pace of passing legislation.

“Never has there been a president — with few exceptions, in the case of FDR he had a major Depression to handle — who's passed more legislation, who’s done more things than what we’ve done,” Trump told his cabinet members. “I think we’ve been about as active as you can possibly be at a just about record-setting pace.”

Trump added that he was following through on his campaign promises “at a much faster pace than anyone thought," citing executive orders, the rollback of government regulations, and 34 bills passed by Congress.

Many of those measures include naming people to positions and designating buildings.